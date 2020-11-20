Left Menu
Development News Edition

There are provisions in Constitution to take care of violence in Bengal: Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday that the Trinamool Congress should mend its ways and desist from "intimidating voters", otherwise there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things," he told a local news channel.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:44 IST
There are provisions in Constitution to take care of violence in Bengal: Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday that the Trinamool Congress should mend its ways and desist from "intimidating voters", otherwise there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things. Supriyo alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal.

"The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for the elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things," he told a local news channel. Supriyo claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

"We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process," said Supriyo. The TMC said that Supriyo was hinting at imposing President's rule in the state.

"If he was hinting at the imposition of Article 356 in Bengal, then he should first talk about the imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh where rule of law has ceased to exist," TMC MP Sougata Roy said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...

Infectiousness peaks earlier in COVID-19 patients than thought, study says

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, JK

France has expressed desire to explore opportunities of collaboration in tourism and other potential sectors in the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain when he called on...

Security forces defeated nefarious plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020