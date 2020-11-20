Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

Amid assertions by BJP-ruled states that they plan to introduce strict laws against “love jihad”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the term is manufactured by that party to disturb communal harmony. It will not stand scrutiny in any court of law, he added. "Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony," he tweeted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:47 IST
‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

Amid assertions by BJP-ruled states that they plan to introduce strict laws against “love jihad”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the term is manufactured by that party to disturb communal harmony. He said marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it is unconstitutional. It will not stand scrutiny in any court of law, he added.

"Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony," he tweeted. "Jihad has no place in love. They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," Gehlot said.

“It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground,” he added. Gehlot remarks follow recent announcements by ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh that they are considering enactment of laws to curb marriages for the sake of conversion.

BJP leaders have alleged that Hindu women face “love jihad”, or conversion in the name of love and marriage. BJP state president Satish Poonia hit out at Gehlot, claiming that his statement reflected “petty vote bank politics”.

"It is hard to believe that the chief minister will get so rattled by the plight of the Congress nationwide. We all know that marriage in the tradition of India is a religious and socially recognised rite, and is not limited only to freedom of the individual," he said. "I think the way they have accused the BJP is baseless,” he said.

“The manner in which our innocent girls face harassment under the Islamic terror agenda of love jihad is well known,” Poonia said. “In such a situation, his statement definitely reflects a petty mentality and petty vote bank politics." PTI AG RAX ASH ASH

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...

KTM launches KTM 250 Adventure bike

Premium motorcycle brand KTM, part of the Bajaj Auto group, on Friday launched KTM 250 Adventure model priced at Rs 2,48,256 ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have commenced at KTM showrooms across the country from Friday...

Record COVID infections in Germany up pressure for stricter measures

Germany reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, upping the pressure on leaders of the countrys 16 federal states to implement stricter restrictions favoured by Chancellor Angela Merkel to tame a second wave before Chris...

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020