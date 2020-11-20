Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:22 IST
UK's Patel says after bullying inquiry: sorry if I upset people

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday she was sorry if she had upset people after an investigation into allegations of bullying. "I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone," Patel said in a statement. "I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda."

Patel thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support after he judged she had not broken the ministerial code. "I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated," she said. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support."

