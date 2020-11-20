Left Menu
BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated this following a 'letter' allegedly written by him to the Election Commission, asking that it be stopped. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had alleged that distribution of financial aid had to be stopped following a letter written by him (Kumar) to the EC, asking that the exercise be put on hold.

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the "false campaign" by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December 1. Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated this following a 'letter' allegedly written by him to the Election Commission, asking that it be stopped.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had alleged that distribution of financial aid had to be stopped following a letter written by him (Kumar) to the EC, asking that the exercise be put on hold. Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, said the charge had hurt him as he had never written to the EC.

"The letter bore my forged signature and was on an illegal BJP letterhead," he said. Kumar, who visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar area here, had earlier challenged the Chief Minister to also come to the shrine and respond to the matter.

The BJP leader said he hoped Rao would announce a probe into the issue and take action against those who put it out. Kumar said he visited the temple to explain the facts to the people.

The BJP leader said that if the state government was sincere, it should have held the GHMC elections after completing the distribution of financial assistance. Kumar assured that if BJP wins the post of Mayor in the polls, the party would provide Rs 25,000 to each affected family.

Tight security arrangements were made during the visit of Kumar to the temple. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are scheduled to be held on December 1.

The BJP and TRS have been engaged in a war of words, especially in the context of the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly segment, which the former won..

