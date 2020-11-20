Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP-AIADMK alliance remains strong: Vanathi Srinivsan

The alliance between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP continued to be strong, Mahila Morcha president of the national party Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:33 IST
BJP-AIADMK alliance remains strong: Vanathi Srinivsan

The alliance between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP continued to be strong, Mahila Morcha president of the national party Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. However, like every party, the BJP also wanted to come to power in the state, she told reporters on her return from Delhi after taking charge as the party's women's wing chief.

She said the AIADMK-BJP alliance remained strong and the seat sharing for the 2021 assembly elections will be announced by the national leadership. Her comments come days after the AIADMK accused the BJP of attempting vote bank politics based on religion and said the Palaniswami government would not allow the Vel Yatra of state unit of the saffron party.

On the yatra, for which the government has denied permission citing COVID-19, Srinivasan said it was carried out not only to strengthen the BJP, but also the Tamil culture among the people of the state. State party president L Murugan will take out the yatra in Coimbatore on Sunday, Vanathi said.

The state BJP has announced a month-long state-wide Vetrivel or Vel yatra from November 6 to "expose Karuppar Kootam that denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conducting DDC polls Modi govt's big achievement: J&K BJP leader

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP launched the campaign for the district development council elections in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, with party general secretary Ashok Kaul saying conducting the polls was a big achie...

Haryana minister first volunteer to get indigenous COVID vaccine dose in phase 3 trial in nation

Haryanas Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer for the phase three trial of the vaccine across the country. The phase three trial of Bhar...

Canada fears it could be 'really in trouble' as COVID cases set to soar

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, threatening to overwhelm an already creaking healthcare system, a top medical official said on Friday. Several provinces are rei...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020