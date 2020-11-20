BJP-AIADMK alliance remains strong: Vanathi Srinivsan

The alliance between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP continued to be strong, Mahila Morcha president of the national party Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. However, like every party, the BJP also wanted to come to power in the state, she told reporters on her return from Delhi after taking charge as the party's women's wing chief.

She said the AIADMK-BJP alliance remained strong and the seat sharing for the 2021 assembly elections will be announced by the national leadership. Her comments come days after the AIADMK accused the BJP of attempting vote bank politics based on religion and said the Palaniswami government would not allow the Vel Yatra of state unit of the saffron party.

On the yatra, for which the government has denied permission citing COVID-19, Srinivasan said it was carried out not only to strengthen the BJP, but also the Tamil culture among the people of the state. State party president L Murugan will take out the yatra in Coimbatore on Sunday, Vanathi said.

The state BJP has announced a month-long state-wide Vetrivel or Vel yatra from November 6 to "expose Karuppar Kootam that denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group..