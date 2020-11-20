Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD condemns Centre's decision to withdraw Z plus security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday condemned the decision of the BJP led central government to withdraw the Z+ category security cover of former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:22 IST
SAD condemns Centre's decision to withdraw Z plus security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday condemned the decision of the BJP led central government to withdraw the Z+ category security cover of former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. A press statement from the SAD said that it condemned "the arbitrary, dictatorial and politically motivated decision" of the BJP led central government to withdraw the Z + category security cover of former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

In the statement here, party Spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said Bikram Majithia's security cover had been withdrawn because the SAD had stood firmly with farmers against the central Agricultural laws as well as denial of official language status to Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the SAD had voted against the central Agri Bills in parliament besides quitting the union cabinet and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"It is clear that Majithia is a victim of political vendetta. The SAD, however, will not be cowed down by such tactics and will continue to stand with farmers and Punjabis against the central laws as well as any other issue which weakens the federal structure or is intrinsically anti-Punjab. The SAD has a 100-year-old history of standing up to safeguard the rights of the farmers and the poor and downtrodden. It will never shirk away from this responsibility", the statement read. Speaking about Majithia's security case, the SAD leader said Z + category security cover had been given to him in 2010 during UPA rule on the basis of threat perception.

"The case was cleared by then home minister P Chidambaram who was known to be a hard task master on the basis of credible reports. We would like to know what has changed suddenly that the ten-year-old cover was withdrawn on the basis of a single line order. Majithia continues to be targeted by Pakistan based anti-national elements and gangsters who have openly threatened to eliminate him," the SAD leader said. "Even chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has recently talked about increased attempts of Pakistan's ISI to revive terrorist activity in Punjab, particularly the Majha belt which shares a border with Pakistan. Majithia is from the Majha area. There have been seizures of drones and arms and ammunition. The law and order situation in Punjab, particularly the open license given to gangsters to operate at will from jails, is also known to everyone," he said.

Stating that such kind of politics did not bode well for peace in the State, Dr Cheema said "we have already seen how a senior left leader and Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu was murdered in Tarn Taran recently after his security cover was withdrawn". Stating the union home ministry would be held responsible for any untoward incident following the withdrawal Majithia's security cover, the SAD leader said this kind of action which was clearly designed to brow beat opponents, was a new low in Indian politics.

According to the statement, he said while the security cover of Majithia, who was a senior political leader who was being targeted by anti- national elements had been withdrawn, the central government had given Y + security cover to film actress Kangana Ranaut. "Security should not be given on whims and fancies to people who sing the tune of the government. It is incumbent on the home ministry to explain on what grounds Majithia's security cover has been withdrawn suddenly after the SAD stood up to the centre in support of the farming community," he said.

Dr Cheema said this issue had also assumed significance following security review meeting held by Prime minister Narendra Modi following reports that terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.There were 238...

Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Indian Navy after PM praise for security forces

By Ajit K Dubey After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 2611 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.India...

Sterling set for third week of gains on Brexit trade deal hopes

Sterling was on course for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar on Friday, driven by renewed hopes that Britain and the European Union will reach a trade deal.Britain left the EU in January and is in talks with the bloc on...

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'silent' on security forces killing four terrorists in J-K's Nagrota

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next months District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM near Nagrota, leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020