Spl court denies pre-arrest bail to BSP's two ex-lawmakers, three others

An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:06 IST
An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016. Special Judge P K Rai, heading the special court for lawmakers, rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas saying "the accused are not entitled to bail as they were not appearing in the court and have been declared absconders".

"Even the high court has directed expeditious trial in the case," the judge remarked while rejecting the bail pleas of the trio besides those of two others. The three politicians whose anticipatory bail pleas were dismissed are former MLC Nasimuddin Siddiqui, ex-BSP MLA Ram Achal Rajbhar and BSP leader Mewa Lal Gautam.

The court had declared them absconder on October 21, 2020. Siddiqui, a former BSP leader, who had jumped to the Congress party, was unseated for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in July this year.

The two others, whose bail pleas were rejected by the court, are Naushad Ali and Athar Singh Rao. The five had been booked in a criminal case after Siddiqui, during an anti-BJP demonstration in Lucknow's Hajratganj area in 2016 had made some foul remarks against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's minor daughter.

Siddiqui had made the remark in reaction Singh's earlier remarks against BSP chief Mayawati. While Dayashankar Singh is an office-bearer of the BJP, his wife Swati Singh is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

