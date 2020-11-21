Left Menu
Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:29 IST
Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.25 PM. . MDS4 KL-ORDINANCE-GOVERNOR Kerala Guv signs controversial Police Act amendment ordinance Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, envisaged by the Left government in thestate to prevent cyber attacks against women and children which the opposition had alleged would curtail freedom of expression. .

MDS5 KL-BAR BRIBERY-PROBE Kerala govt seeks permission from Guv, Assembly speaker on launching probe against Oppn leader Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M) government in Kerala has sought permission from the Governor and Assembly speaker to launch a probe against Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and two former ministers in the backdrop of recent disclosures in the Bar Bribery case with the Congress saying the move was 'politically motivated.' MDS9 TN-SHAH-LD WALK Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day visit of the city. . MES1 KL-MILMA-DAIRIES Milma cautions consumers against pvt dairies faking its packet design Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, has cautioned people against being duped by some private dairies,marketing their products by imitating the packet design of Milma's premium brand milk and milk products. .

MES5 TN-BJP-RAMALINGAM Ex DMK MP Ramalingam joins BJP, says will try to convice M K Alagiri to join saffron party Chennai: Former DMK MP, K P Ramalingam joined the BJP here on Saturday and he said he would try to convince the expelled Dravidian party leader M K Alagiri to join the saffron party.. .

512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands coronavirus tally rose to 70,790 on Saturday with 512 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight infected patients died in the state, according to a health department bulletinDehradun district reported the highes...

FICCI FLO inks pact with IESC, IIM Shillong to mentor women entrepreneurs

FLO, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry FICCI, on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Management IIM Shillong and Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre IESC to mentor...

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...
