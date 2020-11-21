Over 62,000 set to appear for Assam Police SI written exam for the second time

Left Menu
An Assam Police spokesperson said that more than 62,000 candidates have downloaded the admit cards for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors on Sunday across 150 centres in all the districts. The investigation by multiple agencies of Assam Police into the question paper leak scandal has led to the arrest of 58 persons so far from different parts of the state and outside and has seen seizure of nearly Rs six crore from the accused.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:30 IST
Over 62,000 candidates are set to appear in the written examination for the recruitment of Assam police sub-inspectors for the second time on Sunday, two months after a scam that saw the leaking of its question paper. An Assam Police spokesperson said that more than 62,000 candidates have downloaded the admit cards for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors on Sunday across 150 centres in all the districts.

The investigation by multiple agencies of Assam Police into the question paper leak scandal has led to the arrest of 58 persons so far from different parts of the state and outside and has seen seizure of nearly Rs six crore from the accused. On September 20, the question paper for the written examination got leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across the state.

Around 66,000 candidates had then downloaded their admit cards to appear in the written test that was being held in 154 centres across the state. The spokesperson said the Assam Police CID had conducted a search on Friday night in Kamrup district and arrested an accused who was absconding.

"In total 58 people have been arrested by CID and the police of different districts for their alleged role in the case," he added. The CID has arrested 25 persons, followed by 14 by Nalbari district police, 11 by the crime branch of Guwahati Police and eight by Lakhimpur district police. There has been no arrest as yet in the case registered at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. Police have so far registered five cases in connection with the scam in the state.

The arrested included several high profile officials and BJP leaders, which dented the image of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who gave the call for 'corruption-free Assam' after he assumed power in 2016. BJP Kisan Morcha National Executive Member Diban Deka, who was later expelled from the party, was arrested along with another party member in connection with the job scam.

Superintendent of police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is the brother of the then chief secretary, and retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta were also arrested. The opposition parties and various social organisations had accused the ruling BJP of operating a job syndicate in various government departments and demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court into all recruitments made during the last four-and-a-half years.

On September 12 the then SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar had issued a notice cautioning the candidates against touts after an audio clip went viral that promised a job in the post of the sub-inspector against payment of Rs four lakh cash. Owning moral responsibility for the scam, Kumar had later resigned from the post and the state government reconstituted the SLPRB with the state director general of police as its chairman.

