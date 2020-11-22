Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign files for recount of votes in Georgia

If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount,” said the statement issued by the legal team of the campaign. “Let’s stop giving the people false results.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:39 IST
Trump campaign files for recount of votes in Georgia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump Campaign has filed a petition for recount of votes in Georgia, days after US President-elect Joe Biden wrested the Republican stronghold by a little over 1,2000 votes. Democrat Biden became the first Democrat to have won the key battleground state since 1992 after a hand recount of nearly five million votes, that lasted for several days.

Georgia hadn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992. In case of a recount, election officials in Georgia will have to re-scan the five million hand-recounted and audited legal ballots.

"We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the US Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted. President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards," the Trump campaign said in a late-night statement on Saturday. "Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted. If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount," said the statement issued by the legal team of the campaign.

"Let's stop giving the people false results. There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon," said the campaign, a day after Georgia Secretary of State, who is also from the same Republican Party, officially certified the election results which was narrowly won by Biden. After initial counting of votes in the state, Biden was leading by about 14,000 votes, which prompted the Georgia Secretary of State to order a hand recount which reduced Biden's lead slightly to 12,284. Georgia has 16 electoral college votes.

President-elect Biden has secured 306 electoral votes as compared to Trump's 232. To win the race to the White House, the successful candidate should have at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College. Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump has refused to concede the election results and has filed multiple lawsuits challenging poll results in several states. "Can't accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election. You're just unhappy that I'm bringing the troops back home where they belong!" Trump said in a tweet Saturday night.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Sweeney joins drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has boarded the cast of dramedy American Sole. Led by Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr, the STX movie will be directed by Ian Edelman from his own script. Hollywood star Kevin Hart is attached as a producer,...

IOB expects resolution of NPAs worth Rs 18,000 cr in 2nd half of FY21

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB expects resolution of about Rs 18,000 crore of non-performing assets NPAs under the insolvency and bankruptcy process during the second half of the current fiscal, a move that will boost its bottomline. ...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Unio...

Kohli is not what you see on cricket field, he is chilled out guy: Zampa

Virat Kohlis on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a chilled out guy during their interactions in the recent IPL. The duo played for the Roya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020