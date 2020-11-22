Will ask Pawar on anti-BJP Goa alliance: Maha Sena minister

Senior Shiv Sena leader DeepakKesarkar on Sunday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would beasked to help opposition parties in Goa form an anti-BJPalliance like the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra

Kesarkar, a minister in the Maharashtra government,formed by the Sena-NCP-Congress, said the BJP was eliminatingregional parties and like-minded outfits needed to cometogether to stop this onslaught and "save secular votes fromgetting divided in Goa"

Kesarkar said the Shiv Sena has acceptance in northGoa, which is closer to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and theparty expected to win "two to three seats" in the Assemblypolls scheduled here in 2022.