Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM5 MP-COW CABINET-MEET Chouhan chairs first meeting of 'gau cabinet' in MP Bhopal: The first meeting of the newly constituted 'gau cabinet' (cow cabinet) in Madhya Pradesh began on Sunday with an aim to bolster the economy based on cow and its progeny for making the state self-reliant. .

BOM13 GA-VIRUS-NAIK (CORRECTED) Ayurveda, Yoga to help deal with post-COVID-19 problems: Naik (Eds: correcting a word in headline) Panaji: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the post-COVID-19 difficulties. . BOM11 MH-NCB-2ND LD COMEDIAN Bharti Singh, husband remanded to judicial custody till Dec 4 (Eds: adds details) Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. .

BOM12 MH-WOMAN-AMBULANCE Palghar: A 25-year-old pregnant woman has died due to alleged delay in the arrival of ambulance after she started having labour pains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday. . BES2 MH-BJP-RAUT Maha BJP opposing MVA govt's every move for sake of it: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed BJP leaders in Maharashtra were opposing every move of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government just for the sake of it. .

BES4 GJ-VIRUS-AHMEDABAD-BEDS COVID-19: Don't create scarcity of beds, AMC tells pvt hosps Ahmedabad: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, the local civic body on Sunday warned private hospitals not to create an artificial shortage of beds for treatment. . BES6 MH-MLC-POLLS-UDDHAV MLC polls: Uddhav part of online campaign for MVA candidate Aurangabad: The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are fighting the MLC polls together and all efforts must be made to win them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in an online campaign speech for the graduates' constituency here..