Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition concerned over free, fair polls in Bengal: Guv

Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan called on Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, following which the West Bengal governor said that the Congress leader expressed apprehension over the holding of free and fair elections in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:14 IST
Opposition concerned over free, fair polls in Bengal: Guv

Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan called on Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, following which the West Bengal governor said that the Congress leader expressed apprehension over the holding of free and fair elections in the state. The governor said that during the meeting, Mannan stressed that deployment of central forces during the polls should be in neutral hands.

"We discussed the present scenario in West Bengal. He expressed great concern that the government machinery in the state has been totally politicised," Dhankhar said after Mannan met him at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling. The governor said that they spoke over the "constant criminalisation of politics" in the state and the effect it may have on the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May next year.

"The way public servants are functioning as political workers is not a good indication for a democratic system," Dhankhar said. For free and fair elections in the state, it is imperative that central forces are brought in adequate numbers and much before the poll dates and their control should be in neutral hands, the governor said.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed that it should not be that the reins of central forces be in the hands of those public servants who are doubling up as political workers, Dhankhar said. Apprehension was expressed that such public servants may immobilise the forces and not deploy them where required, he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...

Retrograde step: IMA on govt allowing post-grad Ayurveda docs to perform surgery

The Indian Medical Association IMA has condemned the move by the Central Council of Indian Medicine authorising post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda be trained to perform surgical procedures and described it as a ret...

Bengal govt has reservations about governor sending letters to VCs: minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that the state government has objected to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sending letters to vice-chancellors of universities of north Bengal to know the reasons behind their absence...

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020