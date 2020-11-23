2 senior TMC leaders embroil in public spat over local issues

Two senior Trinamool Congress leaders, a minister and an MLA, attacked each other over several local issues on Sunday, even as BJP state president Dilip Ghosh invited disgruntled functionaries in the ruling party to the saffron fold. The two TMC legislators - Sadhan Pande, who is also the state consumer affairs minister, and Paresh Pal - were elected from neighbouring constituencies in Kolkata.

At a public meeting, Pande claimed that people from other places were threatening people in his constituency over real estate business. "Goondas are threatening the people of my constituency, but there is little hope of any step against them," said Pande who is the MLA of Maniktala constituency.

Without naming Pal, the minister said that a hilsa festival is organised in a park in his constituency though many vegetarians live there. Pal, who organises an annual hilsa festival, said he has not heard of any problem caused to anyone owing to it.

The festival is organised at a park at Kankurgachi within Maniktala constituency by Pal, who is the MLA of neighbouring Beleghata seat. Pal also accused Pande of being involved in corruption.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president said that the saffron outfit is ready to provide oxygen to those who are feeling suffocated in their own party. "if anyone is feeling stifled in their present environment, we are ready with oxygen cylinders to provide them fresh air," Ghosh said.