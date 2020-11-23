Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state - Bloomberg

Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state - BloombergReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 06:45 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken his secretary of state, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.
In a tweet, Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager said an announcement was expected on Tuesday. Biden's transition team declined comment and Blinken did not respond to a request for comment.
