Biden expected to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield UN ambassador - reports

She led U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa during tumultuous events such as the massive Ebola outbreak in West Africa. After leaving the State Department, Thomas-Greenfield took a senior leadership position at former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's global strategy company, Albright Stonebridge Group.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:35 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, media outets reported Sunday, citing Democratic sources close to Biden. The appointment of Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman who held a top diplomatic post in the administration of former President Barack Obama, was intended to restore morale and help fulfill Biden's pledge to choose a diverse Cabinet, Axios, which first broke the news, reported.

Thomas-Greenfield is the "leading contendor" for the job, CNN reported. Thomas-Greenfield served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa under Obama, from 2013 to 2017.

After leaving the State Department, Thomas-Greenfield took a senior leadership position at former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's global strategy company, Albright Stonebridge Group. She is currently on leave from the company, according to her page on its website.

