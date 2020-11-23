Left Menu
Development News Edition

How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority

But that changed this month when conservatives, who dominate the more rural parts of the district, turned out in droves, eager to support President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the ballot. Nearly three weeks after Election Day, a winner hasn't been declared in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

PTI | Monroe | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:58 IST
How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority

This swath of southeast Iowa isn't supposed to be a nailbiter for Democrats. For more than a decade, voters in the college town of Iowa City powered Democratic candidates to Congress. But that changed this month when conservatives, who dominate the more rural parts of the district, turned out in droves, eager to support President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the ballot.

Nearly three weeks after Election Day, a winner hasn't been declared in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. That's a sign of the unexpected strength Republicans demonstrated in House races across the country, taking down at least 10 Democratic incumbents and dashing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bold prediction of expanding her majority by double digits. Instead, it appears Democrats made a serious miscalculation in assuming their antipathy toward Trump would fuel victories across the country. They failed to anticipate that Trump's supporters would show up, too, with even greater force than before in rural areas.

"It's the Trump factor," Jasper County Republican Chairman Thad Nearmyer said on his farm outside Monroe. "People were super excited to vote for the president." Of course, Trump lost the presidency and Democrat Joe Biden will move into the White House in January after winning nearly 80 million votes nationwide, a historic high. But the enthusiasm for Biden — or for defeating Trump — didn't trickle to other Democrats down ballot. That leaves the party confronting a reckoning over how to move forward. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supports the party's House candidates, is beginning a "deep dive" examination into what happened.

Early interpretations blame a series of missteps. Chief among them was allowing Republicans to portray Democrats as radical, which overtook the party's messaging in some cases on guaranteeing health insurance during a pandemic and rebuilding the economy. Democrats also failed to grow their appeal among some Latinos, particularly Cuban Americans in south Florida.

Other strategic decisions are coming under scrutiny. Democrats scaled back in-person campaigning and canvassing because of the novel coronavirus, seeking to protect their candidates and staff, and to model good behaviour during a public health crisis. But that gave Trump an opportunity to rally his supporters. The president's nearly 74 million votes is the second-highest in history and fed massive turnout that helped reshape House races, especially in rural areas.

In the final stretch of the campaign, Iowa was seen as competitive. But Trump's visit to the capital of Des Moines two weeks before the election is credited with helping him build momentum to carry the state by 9 percentage points. "The poison of Trump was deeper into the bloodstream of the electorate than anyone noticed," said Bradley Beychok, who ran an advertising program for the Democratic super PAC American Bridge targeting Trump in northern swing states.

There were few bright Democratic spots beyond rural areas, as the party's congressional candidates around the country fell short. Democrats gave up seats in south Florida and California, and failed to gain any in Texas, despite targeting 10. Rep. Max Rose lost on New York's Staten Island and Rep. Joe Cunningham couldn't win re-election in South Carolina territory that includes Charleston, nor did Utah's only congressional Democrat, Rep. Ben McAdams.

When demonstrations over institutional racism swept the country, many Democrats also struggled to respond to false Republican attacks that they supported "defunding" the police. "The defund-the-police thing was not helpful at all," said Democratic strategist James Carville, an architect of Bill Clinton's presidential campaign.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, countered "there is just no way forward" for Democrats unless they confront the central challenges in American life, including systemic racism and inequity. Still, Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from the Texas-Mexico border city of Laredo, said the combination of suggestions that his party opposed police, embraced socialised medicine and would sacrifice jobs in key industries like oil and gas to combat climate change gelled into a narrative that doomed candidates.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, one of the House's more conservative Democrats, was more blunt. He called the debate over defunding the police "toxic." The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC which spent USD 140 million promoting general election Republican House candidates, claimed success tailoring broader attacks on Democrats on issues like defunding the police to individual races. In Rose's Staten Island district, for instance, ads focused on how his support for demonstrations against systemic racism insulted local police.

By contrast, Democrats' focus on health care proved less influential than during the 2018 midterms, after Republicans had unsuccessfully sought the repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act. According to the AP's VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate, voters' top concern was the pandemic, followed closely by the economy, which favoured Republicans.

Though Democrats have soul searching ahead, Jasper County Republican Nearmyer notes one GOP advantage will be gone in 2022 — Trump's name on the ballot. "That's one thing that makes me nervous," said Wendell Potter, a former health care industry executive who leads the progressive Center for Health and Democracy, which supports Medicare for All.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patripul ROB girder launched in Kalyan, traffic movement soon

The launch of a huge girder at the Patripul rail overbridge between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations near here was successfully completed in the early hours of Monday, railway officials said. With this, the British-era bridge, that was ...

S.Korea reports 271 new COVID-19 cases as tighter curbs to take effect

South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules to blunt a third wave of infections take effect. The daily tally of 271 new cases fell from 330 reported ...

'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was fantastic news that data on Monday showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90 effective.These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the ...

HC refuses to hear plea seeking to impose lockdown in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to hear a plea seeking directions for the imposition of a substantial lockdown in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution. The plea also sought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020