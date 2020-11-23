Chennai: DMK leaders meet at party headquarters under MK Stalin's chairmanship

Left Menu
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders met at the party headquarters in Chennai, under the chairmanship of party chief MK Stalin.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:02 IST
Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

DMK's high-level executive meeting has passed various resolutions.

The DMK will continue its election campaigns despite all the hurdles thrown in front of it. We condemn the AIADMK for taking into custody and detaining campaigners who have been doing DMK's "Vidiyalai Nokki Stalin payanam" campaign. The executive meeting has condemned the ruling government for conducting political activities in the name of the corona awareness program. The party said that the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers are misusing their power by using government event as a political event.

AIADMK is doing an election campaign without permission and without any precautionary measures during the pandemic, DMK stated. The police are being forced into not taking action against the Chief Minister, cabinet minister or AIADMK functionaries and are giving protection for the AIADMK's events, DMK added.

"When Union Minister Amit Shah came to Chennai, in the name of welcoming him, people were made to gather in large numbers at the Chennai Airport and various other locations but the police has not taken any action against the AIADMK cadres who gathered then," DMKstated. "Chennai commissioner himself was on duty to provide security. This biased attitude of the police department is highly condemnable," DMK added.

The DMK has passed a resolution that they have undertaken a process to meet the people on the ground and understand their difficulties and the party promises that once it comes to power all the demands of the masses will be met with. "The AIADMK has become a slave to the BJP. The people of the state are angered and are against the AIADMK. DMK will not be silent on these biases and all the political parties have the right to campaign ahead of elections, it is a democratic right and despite any hurdles posed in front of the DMK will be surpassed," said DMK. (ANI)

