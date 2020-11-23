Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena MP to Fadnavis: Wrest back PoK before talking of Karachi

Raut was responding to remarks by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who said his party believes Karachi will be a part of India one day. The remarks by Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister, came days after a Shiv Sena worker asked owners of Karachi Sweets outlet in Mumbai to rename it and justified the demand by calling Pakistan a country of terrorists.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:05 IST
Sena MP to Fadnavis: Wrest back PoK before talking of Karachi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be wrested back before one can talk of Karachi being part of India. Raut was responding to remarks by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who said his party believes Karachi will be a part of India one day.

The remarks by Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister, came days after a Shiv Sena worker asked owners of Karachi Sweets outlet in Mumbai to rename it and justified the demand by calling Pakistan a country of terrorists. Raut had then said the demand for changing the name is not the official stance of Shiv Sena.

Raut told reporters on Monday that the Shiv Sena will welcome Karachi becoming a part of India, adding India should wrest back PoK first. Asked about the Sena worker's demand to rename Karachi Sweets shop, Fadnavis said, "We are the people who believe in akhand bharat (integrated India) and we believe Karachi too will be part of India one day.

To a query on the remarks by Fadnavis, Raut said his party will welcome if Karachi becomes part of India. "But first bring PoK in India, then we will go to Karachi," the Sena MP added. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said his party will welcome if the BJP wants the merger of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to form a single country.

"If the Berlin Wall can come down, why cant these three countries merge? If the BJP wants to form one country by merger of these three countries, then we will welcome it," Malik told PTI over phone..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No time to waste, as Yemen inches towards famine: UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, also appealed to the international community to step up and provide urgently needed funds for aid programmes. There is no time to waste. Children in Yemen need peace. An end to this brutal con...

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus: Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew from Tuesday in four districts to fight coronavirus Minister Suresh Bhardwaj....

Web series row: MP police books two Netflix officials

An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday against two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series A Suitable Boy which showed kissing scenes purportedly on the campus of a tem...

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including XiaomiOppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. Last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020