61.8% voter turnout in first phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

The highest voting of 78.53 per cent was recorded in Mohangarh of Jaisalmer district, he said. The elections in the first phase were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:05 IST
Around 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections on Monday. The polling began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 10,131 polling booths.

According to a spokesperson of the state election commission, 61.80 per cent of 72.38 lakh voters voted in the elections to 65 panchayat samitis and zila parishads across 21 districts of the state. The highest voting of 78.53 per cent was recorded in Mohangarh of Jaisalmer district, he said.

The elections in the first phase were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. Nearly 25,000 EVMs were used in the first phase, while more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election.

The polling for second, third and fourth phases will be held on November 27, December 1 and December 5, respectively. The counting for all four phases of elections will be held on December 8.

