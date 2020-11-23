Left Menu
"In a democracy, each and every political party has the right to carry out propaganda." The DMK's election campaign, "towards the dawn" would continue with people's support by removing all obstacles that may crop up, the resolution said. Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin, had launched the campaign from Tirukkuvalai (near Tiruvarur), the birth place of late party chief M Karunanidhi, on November 20.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:10 IST
DMK says its 'Dawn' poll campaign will go on,warns CM against 'unjust' obstacles

The DMK on Monday asserted that its poll campaign 'Stalin's voice towards the dawn' would continue by removing 'unjust obstacles' of the AIADMK regime with the people's support. Warning Chief Minister K Palaniswami of 'consequences' if he tried to scuttle its propaganda drive, the party said youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and other office bearers were detained for long hours by police on a daily basis ever since they embarked on the 'dawn' campaign from November 20.

The AIADMK government's action was anti-democratic, a high-level DMK panel meeting held at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here said and strongly condemned it. In a resolution, the meet, chaired by party president M K Stalin alleged that Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues have converted government events into party programmes and that AIADMK had also been openly engaged in poll related activities.

When this was the case, the government, through the police department "prohibiting only DMK's election campaign was unjust, unacceptable and went against the principle of equality before law," the party said. "In a democracy, each and every political party has the right to carry out propaganda." The DMK's election campaign, "towards the dawn" would continue with people's support by removing all obstacles that may crop up, the resolution said.

Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin, had launched the campaign from Tirukkuvalai (near Tiruvarur), the birth place of late party chief M Karunanidhi, on November 20. The campaign was to disseminate the message of his father to various parts of the state to end the "darkness that has engulfed Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi had said.

Police said DMK men were detained for a while as they violated anti-COVID-19 norms like social distancing and that all of them were released later. The government has prohibited rallies and campaigns of political parties including the BJP's 'Vetrivel yatra' and religious events in view of the pandemic.

