Trump campaign says it will continue legal fight after Michigan certification
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state. “Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, in a statement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 04:06 IST
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state. “Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, in a statement. "We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."
Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election to Biden, a Democrat, and has alleged widespread voter fraud without providing evidence.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Jenna Ellis
- Democrat
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Latino Democrats tell Mexican president to get with the program and back Biden
Recent terror attacks in France have implications for all democratic nations: 22 ex-Indian envoys
How Stacey Abrams paved the way for a Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
President-elect Biden's hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
UPDATE 1-Latino Democrats tell Mexican president to get with the program and back Biden