Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in 2-3 months, asserts Union minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve here on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

ANI | Parbhani (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:30 IST
BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in 2-3 months, asserts Union minister Raosaheb Danve
Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve during the campaigning for Legislative Council election in Parbhani on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve here on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months. His statements came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls.

"Do not think that our government will not be formed; it will be formed in two-three months... We are just waiting for the Legislative Council polls to conclude," said BJP leader Danve during a campaign in Parbhani district. The Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency will be held next month. Shirish Boralkar is the BJP's candidate.

The biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the State Legislative Council will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Election Commission of India had announced. Jalna MP Danve's statement came on the first anniversary of the short-lived government formed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office a few days later. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government on November 28 and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official.

COVID Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official....

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020