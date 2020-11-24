BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in 2-3 months, asserts Union minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve here on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months. His statements came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls.

"Do not think that our government will not be formed; it will be formed in two-three months... We are just waiting for the Legislative Council polls to conclude," said BJP leader Danve during a campaign in Parbhani district. The Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency will be held next month. Shirish Boralkar is the BJP's candidate.

The biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the State Legislative Council will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Election Commission of India had announced. Jalna MP Danve's statement came on the first anniversary of the short-lived government formed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office a few days later. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government on November 28 and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. (ANI)