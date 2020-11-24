Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRS manifesto copied, pasted from 2016 as it has not fulfilled promises: BJP minister

Hours after the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) released its manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the ruling party's "useless" manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous promises.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:31 IST
TRS manifesto copied, pasted from 2016 as it has not fulfilled promises: BJP minister
Union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) released its manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the ruling party's "useless" manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous promises. "The TRS released its manifesto on Monday. It is same as its 2016 manifesto. We expected that they would mention the work they have done since 2016 and then would talk about the work to be done in the upcoming years. But since they have not done any work, they just copied the same manifesto from 2016. This manifesto does not help anyone and is useless," Reddy said while addressing a press conference here.

The civic body elections will be held on December 1 for 150 divisions and counting of votes will be on December 4, ahead of which the Telangana Rastra Samithi manifesto was released at Telangana Bhavan by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Monday. Attacking the TRS, Union minister said since 2014, when the party came to power, they have been repeating the same promises over and over like a gramophone record. "The promises they made in the last elections were not fulfilled and so they have repeated them this time. They promised us a world-class city. But instead of turning Hyderabad into a world-class city, KCR turned it into a sorrowful city. People have suffered a lot due to the recent floods; 40 even lost their lives, while many became homeless."

"They promised to provide free power, solve the drinking water problems, the flood problem in the city, and repair the drainage system back in 2016 and have repeated the same," he added. The Secunderabad MP also questioned the TRS's claims of bringing metro rail to Hyderabad.

"What work did the TRS party do to contribute to the metro rail project? It hasn't reached the old city because of the TRS and AIMIM. Phase 2 of MMTS (Multi-modal Transport System, a suburban rail system in Hyderabad) has been put on hold just because the state government hasn't paid money for its development." The BJP leader also questioned the TRS government's claim of spending "Rs 67,000 crore" for the development of Hyderabad. "Where is the development? All the development that we currently see in Hyderabad is not done by the TRS party, but by the previous governments. Now they talk about the distribution of new ration cards. What took them six-and-a-half years to do so," he asked, claiming that the TRS has turned Telangana into a debt-ridden state.

"KCR cheated the people and that is why people are hoping for a change. Rao must have understood this from the recent Dubbak bypoll results (which declared the BJP victorious)," he added. Reddy claimed that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very well aware of how to run this county, especially in tough times.

"Rao said that he would form an anti-BJP conclave. The BJP is not afraid of any such conclave," Reddy said. Earlier on Monday, while releasing the manifesto, Rao claimed the 12.6 per cent growth rate in Telangana to be the highest in the country and termed the "party which is ruling" India an "utter flop". "We have to give direction to the nation," Rao said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official.

COVID Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds, says official....

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020