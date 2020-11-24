Left Menu
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday declared the names of the candidates for the Speaker post of the Bihar Assembly.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:47 IST
NDA, Mahagathbandhan candidates file nomination for Speaker post of Bihar Assmebly
NDA candidate for Speaker post of Bihar Assembly Bijay Sinha speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday declared the names of the candidates for the Speaker post of the Bihar Assembly. The NDA has declared BJP MLA Bijay Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post.

"We will work as per our party's and NDA's instructions. We are going to file the nomination for Speaker's post as per our alliance decision. Opposition and government will work together for the development of Bihar," Sinha told reporters here after filing his nomination for the post. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan-led Opposition candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhary has also filed his nomination.

The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27. On the first day of the session on Monday, the members took an oath. On November 16, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term after the NDA won an absolute majority in recently concluded Assembly polls. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

