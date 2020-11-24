Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan ex-PM Abe's office investigated over funding scandal

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged Tuesday his office is being investigated for questionable expenses linked to a dinner party his office hosted for his supporters ahead of an annual cherry blossom viewing party — a scandal that has been on the backburner for months.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:53 IST
Japan ex-PM Abe's office investigated over funding scandal

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged Tuesday his office is being investigated for questionable expenses linked to a dinner party his office hosted for his supporters ahead of an annual cherry blossom viewing party — a scandal that has been on the backburner for months. Abe made the comment in response to reports Monday that the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office has been interviewing his aides over the scandal. None of his aides or supporters have been arrested so far.

Abe, who was in power for nearly eight years as Japan's longest-serving leader, stepped down in mid-September, citing ill health, but some critics have said the scandal might have been a reason. His successor as prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, who served as chief Cabinet secretary in Abe's government, scrapped the cherry blossom viewing party the day he took office. The scandal involves a 2018 annual dinner party for which Abe's guests paid a 5,000 yen ($48) fee. Opposition lawmakers have said that the fee was too low for a party at an upscale Tokyo hotel, and that Abe's office allegedly covered the difference without reporting it properly.

“My office is fully cooperating with the investigation launched in response to a criminal complaint,” Abe told reporters Tuesday. He declined to give details of the investigation and said he had already provided an explanation during parliamentary sessions earlier this year when questioned by opposition lawmakers. The investigation comes in response to criminal complaints filed earlier this year by a group of hundreds of lawyers and scholars asking Tokyo prosecutors to investigate whether Abe and executives from his political support group had subsidized party fees for Abe's supporters in 2018 in alleged violation of campaign and election funds laws.

Japanese law prohibits politicians from giving gifts to constituents. Abe has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete...

Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiks son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the EDs office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provi...

Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The two men also discussed Moscow and...

Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than 20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday. The Sputnik vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020