Concentrate on GHMC elections rather than national parties' performance, G Kishan Reddy asks CM K Chandrashekhar

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar over his statement on national parties and said that they must concentrate on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections for now.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:03 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar over his statement on national parties and said that they must concentrate on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections for now. "What have you done for Hyderabad city in last 6 years," G Kishan Reddy asked TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar. Kishan Reddy said that TRS party must concentrate on GHMC for now and can talk about national issues and national parties when the time comes.

While releasing the manifesto for the upcoming GHMC elections, K Chandrashekhar said that the national parties like BJP and Congress have failed. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday released the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, where the party has promised that it will provide free water up to 20,000 litres to domestic consumers in the city from December.

"TRS government in the state has achieved unprecedented success in the history of India. We are giving fresh water to rural areas without imposing any fines. We will provide free fresh water from December. Around 20,000 litres of water supply to domestic consumers will be given free from December. It is the same as the initiative by Delhi Government," Rao told reporters here. TRS further promised to support the small film industry by providing state GST reimbursement for films produced with a budget of less than Rs 10 crore in the state.

He further said: "The government will supply free electricity to hair salons across the state, including GHMC, from December. The government will fulfill this long-cherished wish of the barbers from next December. Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

