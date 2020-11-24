Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah urges people to vote for PAGD

In a video released by the PAGD, Abdullah, who is under self-isolation after a member of his household staff tested positive for COVID-19, urged the people to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins so that it succeeds in its aim of restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in August last year. “My countrymen, the election bugle has been sounded.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:45 IST
DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah urges people to vote for PAGD

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the candidates of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning on Saturday. In a video released by the PAGD, Abdullah, who is under self-isolation after a member of his household staff tested positive for COVID-19, urged the people to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins so that it succeeds in its aim of restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in August last year.

“My countrymen, the election bugle has been sounded. I appeal to you to vote only for the alliance candidates. The others, who are saying they are also alliance candidates, are not of the alliance, but its enemies,” Abdullah, who is also the president of the PAGD, said. “If we have to succeed, then you should vote only for the alliance. This alliance was formed to restore our identity, restore the statehood and that which was taken away from us – the Articles 370 and 35-A. We have come together to keep this state united," he said.

The PAGD has announced a seat-sharing arrangement between the constituent parties which are contesting the polls on their respective symbols. “So, I appeal to you not to vote for anyone else and come out in large numbers to vote for the alliance candidates. I appeal to you to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins. I hope you will pay heed to our appeal,” Abdullah said. TI SSB RT RT.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former MLA Sarita Singh appointed Delhi women's wing in-charge

Former AAP MLA Sarita Singh has been appointed the in-charge of the Delhi womens wing to ensure increased participation of women in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections here, the party said Tuesday. Singh, the former party MLA f...

ZPM urges ECI to delete names of Bru voters who are in Tripura

Mizorams main opposition party the Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM has written to the Election Commission urging the poll panel to delete names of Bru voters who are in Tripura, from Mizoram electoral roll, a party leader said on Tuesday. There ...

Supreme leader dismisses talks as Iran looks to post-Trump future

Irans supreme leader dismissed the prospect of new negotiations with the West on Tuesday, even as the Tehran government spoke optimistically about the return of foreign companies in the absence of Trump and his sanctions.President-elect Joe...

TriByte Technologies celebrates 10-year anniversary

TriByte to boost learning outcomes and efficiency by developing Adaptive Learning and Artificial Intelligence AI engines for its Learning Management System LMS India, November 24th, 2020 TriByte Technologies celebrates 10 years of Innovat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020