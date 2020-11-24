Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka appoints first chairperson of newly set up Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corpn

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appointed B S Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, a day after the government allocated Rs 500 crore to it. Considered as BJP core vote bank in Karnataka, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the states population.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:31 IST
Karnataka appoints first chairperson of newly set up Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corpn

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed the first Chairperson of the newly constituted Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, as it announced political appointments to various statutory bodies in the state, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appointed B S Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, a day after the government allocated Rs 500 crore to it.

Considered as BJP core vote bank in Karnataka, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the states population. The corporation is seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as "Lingayat Strongman" , as he belongs to the community, amid talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles.

BJP legislators from the community had put pressure on the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after Yediyurappa ordered the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community. In another key appointment, BJP's Yelahanka legislator S R Vishwanath has been named as Chairperson of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

BJP Ramanagara district president M Rudresh has been made chairperson of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), while partys Yuva Morcha leader Thammesh Gowda is the head of the board of directors at the Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Ltd. Other appointments include, former MLC and Kannada film actor Tara Anuradha as the chairperson for the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Raibhag MLA Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole to Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, and Kiran Kumar K S as the head of the Karnataka state biofuel development board.

Appointments made to bodies that come under Backward Classes Welfare Department include- Raghu R for Backward Classes Welfare Department, Babu Pattar to Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation Limited, G K Girish Uppar to Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation, and S Naresh Kumar to Karnataka Savitha Samaja Development Corporation Limited. These appointments have come amids talks within the BJP circles that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Yediyurappa cabinet is likely soon.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq dies in Lucknow hospital

Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died in Lucknow on Monday. He was 83Maulana Sadiq breathed his last at around 10.00 pm at a private hospital here, his son Kalbe Sibtain said. ...

Home secy writes to par panel citing inability to appear before it

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the chairman of Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology, Shashi Tharoor, citing a rule to express his inability to appear before the committee on the issue of suspension of Internet services, ...

Elephant rides resume at Amber

Elephant rides at the famous Amber Fort here has resumed after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Superintendent of Amber Fort, Pankaj Dharendra, said as per the order issued by the Department of Arch...

7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistans Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines PIA will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme VSS. According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020