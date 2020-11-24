Karnataka appoints first chairperson of newly set up Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corpn

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed the first Chairperson of the newly constituted Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, as it announced political appointments to various statutory bodies in the state, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appointed B S Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, a day after the government allocated Rs 500 crore to it.

Considered as BJP core vote bank in Karnataka, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the states population. The corporation is seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as "Lingayat Strongman" , as he belongs to the community, amid talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles.

BJP legislators from the community had put pressure on the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after Yediyurappa ordered the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community. In another key appointment, BJP's Yelahanka legislator S R Vishwanath has been named as Chairperson of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

BJP Ramanagara district president M Rudresh has been made chairperson of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), while partys Yuva Morcha leader Thammesh Gowda is the head of the board of directors at the Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Ltd. Other appointments include, former MLC and Kannada film actor Tara Anuradha as the chairperson for the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Raibhag MLA Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole to Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, and Kiran Kumar K S as the head of the Karnataka state biofuel development board.

Appointments made to bodies that come under Backward Classes Welfare Department include- Raghu R for Backward Classes Welfare Department, Babu Pattar to Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation Limited, G K Girish Uppar to Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation, and S Naresh Kumar to Karnataka Savitha Samaja Development Corporation Limited. These appointments have come amids talks within the BJP circles that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Yediyurappa cabinet is likely soon.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME