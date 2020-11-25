Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger ex-President Tandja, toppled after extending rule, dies at 82

Mamadou Tandja, a former Niger president who twice won election after the country's return to civilian rule in 1999 but was overthrown a decade later after altering the constitution to stay in power, has died aged 82, the government said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:30 IST
Niger ex-President Tandja, toppled after extending rule, dies at 82

Mamadou Tandja, a former Niger president who twice won election after the country's return to civilian rule in 1999 but was overthrown a decade later after altering the constitution to stay in power, has died aged 82, the government said on Tuesday. It announced his death in a statement read on national television and decreed three days of national mourning.

A retired army colonel, Tandja pledged to restore stability to the largely desert West African nation as he won election in November 1999, months after the coup that toppled military ruler Ibrahim Bare Mainassara. He was re-elected in 2004, a first in Niger, but drew sharp criticism from opponents the following year over his handling of a hunger crisis caused by drought and a plague of locusts.

Nearing the end of his final term under the constitution in 2009, he held a referendum that extended his rule by three years, arguing that citizens wanted him to stay on to oversee infrastructure projects and plans to exploit uranium and oil deposits. His move led to international sanctions, and in February 2010 he was ousted by the military in a dramatic attack on the presidential palace.

The junta that took over power arrested Tandja on corruption charges, but he was ultimately ordered released. He was rarely seen in public after that. Current President Mahamadou Issoufou will step down when his second term expires after an election whose first round is next month. That has won him plaudits in a year when the presidents of nearby Ivory Coast and Guinea sought and won third terms after changing their countries' constitutions.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.After a slu...

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...

Soccer-Haaland double gives Dortmund 3-0 win over Brugge

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to top Group F and take a big step towards securing their knockout-stage spot with two games remaining. The Norwegian, who struck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020