Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Patel (71), who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.

His son Faisal said he died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he said in a tweet.

He also urged all well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings. Patel was one of the closest aides of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her political adviser for a long time. He was the trouble-shooter of the Congress and had steered the party out of difficult situations many a time.

The veteran Congress leader had himself announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and all those who had come in close contact of him should also get tested. Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election was contested keenly.

He was currently the Congress treasurer, a post that he occupied thrice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, condoled Patel's demise.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," the prime minister said in a tweet. Sonia Gandhi, in her condolence message, said in Patel's death, "I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party." "His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," she said.

"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. "We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz and the family," he added.