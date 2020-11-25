Left Menu
Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan express grief over Ahmed Patel's death

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:05 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel Ji. My sincere condolences to the departed soul. I pray for strength to his family members and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted.

In a condolence message on Twitter, Chouhan said: "The news of the demise of Ahmed Patel is saddening. May the departed soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear this loss." Meanwhile, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed grief over the death of Patel.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

