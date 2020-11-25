Left Menu
3-day session of MP Assembly from Dec 28

A three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Three sittings of the House will be held between December 28 and 30, Mishra told reporters. Some bills will be introduced and various other legislative works will be conducted during the session, the minister said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:47 IST
A three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Three sittings of the House will be held between December 28 and 30, Mishra told reporters.

Some bills will be introduced and various other legislative works will be conducted during the session, the minister said. In view of the rising incidents of alleged 'love jihad, the government is likely to introduce the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020, which proposes a rigorous imprisonment of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion.

A session was earlier scheduled to be held from July 20, but it was cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, a three-day session was announced from September 21, but it was curtailed to one day, considering the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh said the duration of state Assembly session should be at least 10 days so that members can discuss about problems in their areas and other issues in detail..

