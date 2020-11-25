Left Menu
We are not afraid of probe: Raut over ED raids on Sena MLA

Talking to reporters, he said the ED's raids on Sarnaik was "political vendetta". Raut also said that he will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the ED and wait to see if they are called for questioning by the central agency.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's properties, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said they were not afraid of investigation. Talking to reporters, he said the ED's raids on Sarnaik was "political vendetta".

Raut also said that he will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the ED and wait to see if they are called for questioning by the central agency. "We are not afraid of investigation. Sarnaik has already clarified that his family has nothing to do with the case that the ED is probing. The rulers in Delhi feel that the Marathi-speaking people shouldn't do business and entrepreneurship, and if they do, they will be finished through the ED," he alleged.

The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises linked to Sarnaik in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in connection with a money-laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others. "Let this probe get over...I will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the ED and will see if they are called for questioning. Let people know who fears the ED probe," Raut said.

To a question on reports that he has also been served an ED notice, the Sena MP said, "Even I have been told that old cases are being dug up. The ED has reached Mohenjodaro and Harappa. Let's see. I wouldn't be surprised if I and other MVA leaders get such notices." "Being vocal, speaking the truth and party loyalty is a crime these days," Raut said, adding that pressurising political opponents and indulging in vendetta politics doesn't work in Maharashtra. "You are shuffling cards now, but we will beat you in your game," Raut said without naming the BJP.

Paying tributes to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died early this morning, Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier spoken to Patel's family members and suggested that if needed he could be brought to Mumbai for treatment through an air ambulance if needed. "But we got the sad news this morning. His death is not just a loss to the Congress party but also to national politics. His presence was needed in the present times. Patel played a crucial role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year," he said.

Raut said Patel was a school for political workers to know what party loyalty and discipline stand for. "Despite being at the centre of power in Delhi, he was extremely down-to-earth," he added.

Patel (71) died in a Gurugram hospital due to multi- organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19..

