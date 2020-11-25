All of us left poorer with Ahmed Patel's death: state Congress

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's death, saying the party's rank and file has been left poorer by his demise. "His untimely demise is a tragic development and a huge loss for the Indian National Congress and its workers", Saikia said in a statement.

"He was a down-to-earth, low-profile person who maintained cordial contact with Congress leaders and workers from all corners of India. All of us have been all left poorer by Ahmed Patel jis death", the Congress leader said. Saikia extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Patel, 71, died early Wednesdaymorning. He had been critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Congress leader had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications..