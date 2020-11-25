Left Menu
Development News Edition

End gender-based violence, ‘once and for all’, UN urges on International Day

Commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, the United Nations has called on governments worldwide to redouble efforts and eradicate gender-based violence forever.

UN News | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:58 IST
End gender-based violence, ‘once and for all’, UN urges on International Day

In his message for the day, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the need to prioritize women’s leadership in finding solutions and to engage more men in the struggle.

“The global community needs to hear the voices and experiences of women and girls and take into account their needs, especially survivors and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination”, he said.

Mr. Guterres reiterated his call from April this year, when he urged the international community to work to end the “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence.

“I reiterate and relaunch that appeal today”, he said.

Supporting ‘first responders’

The UN chief highlighted that action to stop violence against women, needed predictable and flexible funding for women’s rights organizations, which so often act as first responders in countries across the world.

“It is critical that services for survivors of violence remain open, with adequate resources and measures in place to support health, social and justice responses”, he added.

He went on to note that such measures should not only focus on interventions once violence against women has occurred, but that they should work to “prevent violence occurring in the first place”, including through addressing cultural forces and societal norms, that create power imbalances.

Police and judicial systems also need to become more accountable, to make sure perpetrators don’t act with impunity.

“On this international day, let us redouble our efforts to eradicate gender-based violence forever,” declared Mr. Guterres.

COVID-19 and violence against women

While violence against women and girls has been a persisting and pervasive problem, it has only worsened with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic violence, in particular, has escalated dramatically, according to UN-Women.

Women and girls are also disproportionately affected by the pandemic’s socio-economic impact, increasing the risk of violence.

Against this background, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN-Women, wrote to political leaders across the world and urged them to take tangible action and express their commitments to end violence against women.

“As the world prepares to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”, she said, “I would like to call on your Government to make visible at the highest level your commitment to addressing violence against women and girls in the context of COVID-19” she said.

Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka suggested that leaders highlight such commitments through statements on social media, a video message or text.

The International Day

In December 1999, the UN General Assembly designated 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, inviting governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to hold activities designed to raise public awareness on the issue.

The Day also commemorates the brutal assassination in 1960, of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic, on orders of former ruler Rafael Trujillo.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA allows local restrictions like night curfew; Prior consultation with Centre must for any lockdown, contact tracing within 72 hrs

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in some regions, the Centre on Wednesday said states and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 but made it clear that they will have to consult it...

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere, S...

FACTBOX-UK's Sunak in borrowing spree to pay for COVID-19 hit

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds 533.60 billion in the current financial year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The worlds sixth-biggest economy is set to shr...

Economic emergency just begun, warns Rishi Sunak with Spending Review

UK Chanellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a public sector pay freeze and a cut to foreign aid spending as he warned that the economic emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has only just begun as the country battles soaring debt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020