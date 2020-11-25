Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pardons pair of turkeys in annual Thanksgiving tradition

Following the annual US presidential Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump pardoned a pair of corpulent turkeys in one of the rare public appearances post the November 3 elections. Trump appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday to pardon the turkeys, named Corn and Cob, in the 73-year-old tradition.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:47 IST
Trump pardons pair of turkeys in annual Thanksgiving tradition

Following the annual US presidential Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump pardoned a pair of corpulent turkeys in one of the rare public appearances post the November 3 elections. Trump appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday to pardon the turkeys, named Corn and Cob, in the 73-year-old tradition. The birds were raised and presented by the National Turkey Federation ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Even though Corn was selected as the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey, both the birds will retire to a quiet life under the care of skilled veterinarians at Iowa State University. "On behalf of the entire Trump Family, I want to wish every American a Healthy and Happy Thanksgiving! Today we gathered in the Rose Garden to continue a beloved annual tradition: the Official Presidential Pardon of a very fortunate Thanksgiving Turkey," Trump said in a tweet.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion at the Rose Garden, Trump said,“Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. I guess probably, for the most part, not a very good one when you think about it.” "The first turkey to dodge the White House dinner table received unofficial clemency when president Abraham Lincoln's son Tad begged his father to spare his new friend," he said. For the past 73 years, the National Turkey Federation has presented the national Thanksgiving turkey to the president.

"Starting under president George W Bush, these birds have received a formal pardon every single year. Today is my honour to present this year's lucky bird Corn and just in case we needed him- Cob," Trump said. The pair was selected from the official presidential flock of 30 turkeys.

"These two sought to win the support of Iowans across the state by naming themselves Corn and Cob. We hope and we know that this is going to happen that Corn and Cob have a very long happy and memorable life," he said. This is Trump's one of the rare public appearances since the November 3 elections which he has lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat. However, the Republican President has not yet conceded and has alleged voter fraud without offering conclusive proof.

In a tweet, First lady Melania said, "Every Thanksgiving, two turkeys compete for the title of #NationalThanksgivingTurkey. This year we welcomed Corn & Cob to the @WhiteHouse & are pleased to announce that Corn is this year’s winner! Thank you to the @natlturkeyfed for bringing them to the @WhiteHouse." Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving on November 26 amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19-infected lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing in Pakistan despite rising cases

A lawyer suffering from COVID-19 recently appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in the courtroom of the Supreme Court as his earlier request for adjournment of the important case was not entertained. During the hearing,...

Alert over growing use of cluster munitions, despite stockpile reductions

Over the last decade, the hair-trigger devices have caused more than 4,300 recorded casualties in 20 countries, according to the Cluster Munition Monitor 2020, although it said that the true number is likely much higher.Hot off the press ...

Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained

A driver in a station wagon with white hand-printed letters crashed into a gate outside German Chancellor Angela Merkels office on Wednesday morning, but could not get past the barrier and was later detained. The police said a 54-year-old m...

Andhra Pradesh reports 6 deaths, 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh has reported six deaths and 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 nodal officer, on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, In the last 24 ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020