Left Menu
Development News Edition

People throng in large numbers to pay tribute to Tarun Gogoi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the mortal remains of the former chief minister in the morning and called the grand old party veteran his guru. He said Gogoi's demise is a personal loss for him.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:50 IST
People throng in large numbers to pay tribute to Tarun Gogoi

Centenarian Subhadra Devi never imagined that she would have to see the mortal remains of Tarun Gogoi, who used to address her as 'Maa'. Frail and unable to walk without help, the 104-year-old woman came with a constant stream of people to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra on Wednesday to have a last glimpse of the former chief minister.

"Why did he go? I cannot accept that he is no more. He was like my son. He used to call me Maa," she said, sobbing uncontrollably at the complex where the body of the Congress veteran has been kept for the people to pay tribute. Along with her, several other grandmothers have come from 'Mother Old Age Home' to offer their last respect to Gogoi.

Utpal Kumar Harshavardhan, secretary of the old age home, said that when Gogoi had visited the NGO, he addressed Devi as 'Maa' after knowing that her own son had expired some years back. The Congress stalwart died here on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

It was a sea of people at the complex, located in Panjabari ares of the state capital, coming to see their beloved leader for the last time. The veteran politician's wife, daughter, daughter-in- law and grandchildren were also at the complex.

Students, youths, senior citizens from different parts of the state came, party spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the mortal remains of the former chief minister in the morning and called the grand old party veteran his guru.

He said Gogoi's demise is a personal loss for him. "I think Gogoi ji was not just a leader of Assam. He was a formidable CM and a national leader. He inspired us by bringing people of Assam together and bringing peace to the state.

"I spent many hours with Gogoi ji. He was my teacher, my guru. Gaurav was his son, but he treated me also like his own son... It's a personal loss to me," Rahul Gandhi said. Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma also paid tributes to Gogoi, saying "Whenever there was a crisis in Northeast, we used to approach Gogoi ji. He was a collective voice of the people of the region." PTI TR MM MM

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19-infected lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing in Pakistan despite rising cases

A lawyer suffering from COVID-19 recently appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in the courtroom of the Supreme Court as his earlier request for adjournment of the important case was not entertained. During the hearing,...

Alert over growing use of cluster munitions, despite stockpile reductions

Over the last decade, the hair-trigger devices have caused more than 4,300 recorded casualties in 20 countries, according to the Cluster Munition Monitor 2020, although it said that the true number is likely much higher.Hot off the press ...

Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained

A driver in a station wagon with white hand-printed letters crashed into a gate outside German Chancellor Angela Merkels office on Wednesday morning, but could not get past the barrier and was later detained. The police said a 54-year-old m...

Andhra Pradesh reports 6 deaths, 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh has reported six deaths and 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 nodal officer, on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, In the last 24 ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020