Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulwama administration holds training programme for polling staff, presiding officers

For the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and presiding officers.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:05 IST
Pulwama administration holds training programme for polling staff, presiding officers
The district-level master trainers imparted training to the polling staff including presiding officers in two sessions. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

For the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and presiding officers. The district-level master trainers imparted training to the polling staff and presiding officers in two sessions under the supervision of a nodal officer at the Deputy Commissioner office in Pulwama.

"This training was specifically focussed on polling officers and presiding officers. A practical demonstration was done to explain the operational methods of secret ballot boxes. Hands-on training for individual polling staff have been arranged while the paperwork was explained on the projector for better understanding," Abdul Hamid, the master trainer, told ANI. During the training, the master trainers acquainted the polling staff with the rules and regulations of the election process and implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Polling Officers were briefed about their duties and functions to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of by-election (Panchayat) in the district.

"All our confusions were cleared during the training session. Many frequently rising issues were sought by the trainers," Iftikar Magray, polling staff employee, said. "We were given theoretical as well as practical training. They have helped us better our jobs and I hope we're able to conduct the elections smoothly ahead," Reyaz Ahmad, another employee, said.

Candidates contesting the upcoming DDC elections said they were satisfied with the preparations done by the district administration for free and fair elections here. "We're happy with the training session. It is a good step towards free and fair elections. People should vote without any fear or pressure. I'm sure the polling staff will aid in conducting a fair election," Umar Jan, a Congress candidate, said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...

Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels -Bahrain ministry

Bahrains interior ministry on Wednesday accused three Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after it said they intercepted two Bahraini coastguard vessels conducting a maritime exercise.Qatars interior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020