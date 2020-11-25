Left Menu
BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-election

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:11 IST
BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-election

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in Andhra Pradesh.  By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao

In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh." Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.

