BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-election

BJP president Nadda meets Pawan Kalyan, discusses Andhra by-electionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:11 IST
New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in Andhra Pradesh. By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao
In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh." Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- Pawan Kalyan
- Nadda
- @PawanKalyan ji
- Tirupati Loksabha
- BJP
- Balli Durga
- Kalyan
- Andhra
ALSO READ
MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 6 seats, Cong in 2
MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 11 seats, Cong in 3
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 14 seats, Cong in 5, BSP leading in 1
Baroda bypoll: Cong candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt
BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay