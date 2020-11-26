Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two women from modest backgrounds to contest GHMC election on TDP tickets

Two women from modest backgrounds -- Farhana, wife of a cab driver, and Rekha, who irons clothes for a living, -- are contesting the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tickets.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:59 IST
Two women from modest backgrounds to contest GHMC election on TDP tickets
Farhana (left) and Rekha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two women from modest backgrounds -- Farhana, wife of a cab driver, and Rekha, who irons clothes for a living -- are contesting the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tickets. Farana is contesting from Begumpet division and Rekha from Ramgopalpet division.

Farhana said that she will work hard for development in her area if she wins. "I come from a lower-middle-class family; my husband is a cab driver. My brother, an autorickshaw driver has been doing social service in our area for many years. We are facing a lack of basic amenities. we had earlier approached the authorities but they never came forward in developing our division. There is a lot of problem in my locality; so I took this step," said Farhana who dropped out in Class 7.

"Leave other facilities; we do not even have a graveyard in our locality. We have to take the bodies to other areas with police permission or by giving an undertaking for burial. People have to keep the corpse for two days. My brother had been fighting it for years and now that I got a chance to contest, we will surely win and work for development," she added. Rekha too hopes to win the election and serve the people.

"I am happy that I got an opportunity to contest an election. The rich fight and win the elections for their own betterment but not for serving the poor or needy. We have sewage overflow most of the time in front of our house. We have been fighting for several issues but never got any proper development despite staying in the heart of the city. I am glad that the TDP has given me an opportunity to contest the elections and hope to gain victory and serve the needy," she said. Party leader and former MLA Katragadda Prasuna said that the party's intention is to promote the people who come from a poor background, have been experiencing difficulties and helping the people for a better future and development of their divisions.

"So, we have given them this opportunity to fight the municipal elections in Hyderabad. We have given an opportunity to a woman named Farhana Begum whose husband is a cab driver. Similarly, a woman named Rekha has been serving people in her locality despite poverty." The GHMC polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBN provides funds for NPF, youth development program

The Nigerian Police Force NPF will get over N100 billion to acquire equipment and gadgets as committed by the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 CACOVID over next two years, according to a report by The Guardian.Instituted by the Central B...

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020