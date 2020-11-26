Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian minister apologises after arrest on bribe charge

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested upon arrival at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport early Wednesday from a working visit to the US, the deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Nurul Ghufron, told Kompas TV. Prabowo apologised, saying, “I will be responsible for what I have done.” He was later named as a suspect along with five other officials and a businessman for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for permits related to exports of lobster larvae and other commodities this year.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:20 IST
Indonesian minister apologises after arrest on bribe charge

Indonesia's anti-corruption commission formally named the country's fisheries minister as a suspect in taking bribes related to exports of lobster larvae, and alleged he used the money on a luxury shopping spree during a visit to the United States. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested upon arrival at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport early Wednesday from a working visit to the US, the deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Nurul Ghufron, told Kompas TV.

Prabowo apologised, saying, “I will be responsible for what I have done.” He was later named as a suspect along with five other officials and a businessman for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for permits related to exports of lobster larvae and other commodities this year. The anti-corruption commission, known in Indonesia by its acronym KPK, said Prabowo is accused of receiving at least 3.4 billion rupiah ($240,000) from several companies through his two personal assistants, who were also named as suspects, this month.

Another deputy chairman of the KPK, Nawawi Pamolango, told a news conference just before midnight that Prabowo and his wife had spent some of the money to buy branded goods during their US visit, including a Rolex watch and Louis Vuitton bags. Prabowo earlier this year rolled back a ban on lobster larvae exports put in place by his predecessor. That decision sparked criticism from his predecessor and activists over sustainability concerns.

President Joko Widodo said he respected the decision of the anti-corruption commission to arrest Prabowo. “I believe the KPK works in a transparent, open and professional manner,” Widodo told reporters. “The government consistently supports corruption eradication efforts.” Prabowo faces up to 20 years' imprisonment if found guilty. It could further tarnish Widodo's credibility when it comes to fighting corruption. Two previous members of Widodo's Cabinet have already been sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases.

Former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham was sentenced to five years in a bribery case related to a coal-fired power plant project on Sumatra island, while former Youth and Sport Minister Imam Nahrawi got seven years after he was found guilty of personally using a National Sports Committee grant. Prabowo is the deputy chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, formerly a rival to Widodo's party. He joined the Cabinet in November 2019 as part of of an alliance forged after Widodo's election to a second term, along with the party's chairman and former Widodo's rival in the 2019 presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, who currently serves as defence minister.

Considered by many to be one of Subianto's most trusted aides, Prabowo told reporters that he would resign as minister and politician from Gerindra. “I apologise to Mr President ... I have betrayed his trust, and to Prabowo Subianto, my teacher who has taught many things,” he told reporters before entering a car to be taken to a holding cell.

Widodo campaigned in part on a pledge to run a clean government in a country that ranked 85th out of 180 nations in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Hyderabad Telangana India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian intern...

Power Gummies scores a Hat-trick for raising capital from Agility Venture Partners, DSG & Venture Catalysts

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIDigpu New Delhi-headquartered dietary supplement brand, Power Gummies, has raised a bridge round from Agility venture partners, DSG consumer fund and Vcats to accelerate the growth of their new variant, weigh...

Arun Vasu Announced New President of Surfing Federation of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 26 ANIBusinessWire India Surfing Federation of India, the recognized National Governing Body for surfing in India has a very important news for the entire surfing community. Today, The company is announcin...

WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

Members of Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist Liberation, CPIM and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre. Protestors marched on the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020