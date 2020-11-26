DDC polls: SEC directs for setting up of special booths for migrants in Jammu, Udhampur

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma on Wednesday directed for setting up of special polling booths for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu and Udhampur so that they can effectively exercise their right to vote in the ensuing DDC elections We have to ensure that every section of the society is provided an ample opportunity to exercise franchise to participate in these historic elections meant to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level, Sharma said. He was interacting with officials through video-conferencing. The meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Jammu and Kashmir, divisional commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division, deputy commissioner Udhampur, IGP Jammu, joint director information Jammu, SSPs of Jammu and Udhampur, relief commissioner, ARO migrants in Jammu and Udhampur, an official spokesman said.

All deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division will notify the setting up of polling stations for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that these people can participate in the upcoming DDC elections, he said. It was also discussed in the meeting that those registered in Jammu will vote at the designated polling stations in Jammu and those in Udhampur would be voting at polling stations set up in that district, the spokesman said. The Relief Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer for providing necessary infrastructural support for setting up of these polling stations, he said.

The SEC asked the IGP Jammu for making the requisite security arrangements for these polling stations, the spokesman said. The District Development Council (DDC) polls will be the first major political activity in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 22.

Along with the DDC polls, an eight-phase polling will be held for by-elections to 230 urban local body (ULB) and 12,000 panchayat seats..