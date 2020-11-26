Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls: SEC directs for setting up of special booths for migrants in Jammu, Udhampur

The meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Jammu and Kashmir, divisional commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division, deputy commissioner Udhampur, IGP Jammu, joint director information Jammu, SSPs of Jammu and Udhampur, relief commissioner, ARO migrants in Jammu and Udhampur, an official spokesman said. All deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division will notify the setting up of polling stations for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that these people can participate in the upcoming DDC elections, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:47 IST
DDC polls: SEC directs for setting up of special booths for migrants in Jammu, Udhampur

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma on Wednesday directed for setting up of special polling booths for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu and Udhampur so that they can effectively exercise their right to vote in the ensuing DDC elections We have to ensure that every section of the society is provided an ample opportunity to exercise franchise to participate in these historic elections meant to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level, Sharma said. He was interacting with officials through video-conferencing. The meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Jammu and Kashmir, divisional commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division, deputy commissioner Udhampur, IGP Jammu, joint director information Jammu, SSPs of Jammu and Udhampur, relief commissioner, ARO migrants in Jammu and Udhampur, an official spokesman said.

All deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division will notify the setting up of polling stations for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur so that these people can participate in the upcoming DDC elections, he said. It was also discussed in the meeting that those registered in Jammu will vote at the designated polling stations in Jammu and those in Udhampur would be voting at polling stations set up in that district, the spokesman said. The Relief Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer for providing necessary infrastructural support for setting up of these polling stations, he said.

The SEC asked the IGP Jammu for making the requisite security arrangements for these polling stations, the spokesman said. The District Development Council (DDC) polls will be the first major political activity in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 22.

Along with the DDC polls, an eight-phase polling will be held for by-elections to 230 urban local body (ULB) and 12,000 panchayat seats..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid COVID-19 tests provide lifeline for London orchestra

Maxine Kwok, a violinist in Londons oldest symphony orchestra, is delighted that rehearsals have resumed thanks to a rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test that gives the musicians the confidence to work together again.It was so difficult not to pla...

'Love jihad' funded by foreign countries, conspiracy against India, says MP Minister

Amid the uproar over love jihad, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Arvind Bhadoria on Thursday said love jihad and religious conversions were being funded by foreign countries and termed it a conspiracy against India. Love-Jihad and religious...

Two held for fraud on pretext of installation of telecom tower in Noida

Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for alleged fraud with a man by falsely promising him financial benefits by installation of a telecom network tower on his property, police said. The accused, including a woman, were held near Sect...

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020