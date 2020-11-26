Left Menu
Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by Central govt's probe agencies: Mehbooba Mufti

President JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by Central probe agencies after Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin was booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged multi-crore Roshni land scam.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:57 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by GOI's pet agencies like CBI, NIA & ED. They are being hounded and punished for participating in DDC polls. BJPs designs of foisting puppets and proxies has been derailed much to their chagrin," Mufti said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged multi-crore Roshni land scam. (ANI)

