Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali appoints more army officers to govern regions after coup

This is not what we expected of them, it is not acceptable," said Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition of opposition groups that led mass protests before the coup. Mali faces a worsening security crisis spurred by militant groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have grown stronger in recent years and made vast swathes of the country ungovernable.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:00 IST
Mali appoints more army officers to govern regions after coup

Senior military figures in Mali have been named governors of 10 regions, alarming some political factions who say the army is retaining too much power following an August coup. After the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Aug. 18, hopes of a civilian-led transition were dashed by the appointment of the junta's leader as vice president, while retired colonel Bah Ndaw became president.

As a result of the latest appointments, 13 out of Mali's 20 regions will be governed by military officers, according to a government statement late on Wednesday. "They are militarising the country instead of stabilising it. This is not what we expected of them, it is not acceptable," said Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition of opposition groups that led mass protests before the coup.

Mali faces a worsening security crisis spurred by militant groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have grown stronger in recent years and made vast swathes of the country ungovernable. In October, interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane - who has a civilian background - said he was open to talks with the militants, but former colonial power France signalled opposition to the idea.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump celebrate Thanksgiving quietly at home as U.S. pandemic rages

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and sitting Republican President Donald Trump, like millions of Americans, were celebrating Thanksgiving quietly at home on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the United States. Biden was...

Australian envoy, Adani Group chairman discuss bilateral partnerships between India, Australia

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Grou...

Doping-World champion Coleman appeals two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has appealed against his ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS said it had registered Colemans appeal after he was banned fo...

France Minister Franck Riester to be on virtual visit to India on November 27

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester will be on a virtual visit to India on November 27 with a focus on strengthening economic and investment ties between France and India. According to an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020