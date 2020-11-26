Constitution Day: Tributes paid to B R Ambedkar at Delhi BJP office

The Constitution Day was celebrated at the Delhi BJP office on Thursday by paying rich tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The programme organised by SC Morcha of the BJP's Delhi unit was attended by senior leaders, including party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya and state president Adesh Gupta.

"The Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the 'Gita' of modern India that sees everyone equally and provides equal opportunity to all without any discrimination," Gupta said on the occasion. Gautam remembered Ambedkar as the maker of the Constitution that is a blend of lives, society, traditions, values ​​as well as solution to all challenges faced by the country.

"It is through the Constitution that this large and diverse country is moving towards aspirations, aims and progress of the people," he said. SC Morcha president Arya said Dr Ambedkar gave a progressive Constitution to the world's largest democracy. "We should try and spread awareness about the framing of the Constitution, all its provisions, especially that of basic principle of equality. The upcoming generation in particular has to be apprised of the great vision of its founders," Arya said.

The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26, marking adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of newly independent India on that day in 1949..