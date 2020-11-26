Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constitution Day: Tributes paid to B R Ambedkar at Delhi BJP office

The programme organised by SC Morcha of the BJP's Delhi unit was attended by senior leaders, including party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya and state president Adesh Gupta. "The Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the 'Gita' of modern India that sees everyone equally and provides equal opportunity to all without any discrimination," Gupta said on the occasion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:44 IST
Constitution Day: Tributes paid to B R Ambedkar at Delhi BJP office

The Constitution Day was celebrated at the Delhi BJP office on Thursday by paying rich tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The programme organised by SC Morcha of the BJP's Delhi unit was attended by senior leaders, including party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya and state president Adesh Gupta.

"The Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the 'Gita' of modern India that sees everyone equally and provides equal opportunity to all without any discrimination," Gupta said on the occasion. Gautam remembered Ambedkar as the maker of the Constitution that is a blend of lives, society, traditions, values ​​as well as solution to all challenges faced by the country.

"It is through the Constitution that this large and diverse country is moving towards aspirations, aims and progress of the people," he said. SC Morcha president Arya said Dr Ambedkar gave a progressive Constitution to the world's largest democracy.  "We should try and spread awareness about the framing of the Constitution, all its provisions, especially that of basic principle of equality. The upcoming generation in particular has to be apprised of the great vision of its founders," Arya said.

The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26, marking adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of newly independent India on that day in 1949..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump celebrate Thanksgiving quietly at home as U.S. pandemic rages

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and sitting Republican President Donald Trump, like millions of Americans, were celebrating Thanksgiving quietly at home on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the United States. Biden was...

Australian envoy, Adani Group chairman discuss bilateral partnerships between India, Australia

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met at the corporate headquarters in Ahmedabad to discuss issues such as bilateral and strategic partnerships between India and Australia, Adani Grou...

Doping-World champion Coleman appeals two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has appealed against his ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS said it had registered Colemans appeal after he was banned fo...

France Minister Franck Riester to be on virtual visit to India on November 27

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester will be on a virtual visit to India on November 27 with a focus on strengthening economic and investment ties between France and India. According to an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020