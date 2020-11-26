Kerala Cong MLA rejects charges of getting foreign aid for project in his constituency

Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Thursday rejected allegations that he received aid from a foreign country without permission for a project implemented in his constituency after the floods last year.

"The state government has decided to conduct a vigilance probe into a project implemented in my constituency after the floods. I welcome it. I have no objection to that. It is alleged that I received foreign aid without permission. I never received that," Satheesan said at a press conference.

"Former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPIM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, were arrested on the same day. On that day, news came that there was such a case against me in the CPIM's party newspaper and party channel. Now a group is conspiring at the AKG Center. They are trying to trap and blame all the opposition leaders in the case. I cannot be weakened by such actions. Will move forward strongly. The wrongdoings of this government will be exposed to the people," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down citing health issues