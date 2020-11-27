Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would not let anyone disturb harmonious fabric of Hyderabad: KCR's daughter Kavitha

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to change the agenda of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls from development to communal and said they "would not let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad."

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:54 IST
Would not let anyone disturb harmonious fabric of Hyderabad: KCR's daughter Kavitha
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha speaking to media in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to change the agenda of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls from development to communal and said they "would not let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad." "We would not let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad. This election is not about anybody's caste, religion, region but the future of Hyderabad. I appeal to the youth of Hyderabad to look at the development here and not get carried away with such narratives," said Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter while speaking to media.

"AIMIM and BJP have always been supporting each other in misleading the people on communal lines. Both parties want to change the agenda of elections. People of Telangana will surely understand this and support K Chandrashekar Rao. I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to not fall prey and support those who have been working for the development of Hyderabad. For the past 6 years, we have been in peace, there was no Curfew nor any kind of disturbances. Similarly, we have to maintain peaceful Hyderabad," she added. The TRS leader alleged that BJP is always in election mode but not in "development mode".

"BJP is always in election mode but not in development mode. Only when there is election, ministers go to any city or place but if there is any issue in those small places they never react in the same way. Recently there were floods in Hyderabad, we had asked for help, there was no answer but today just because there is an election, leaders are visiting Hyderabad and going back with no promise," she said. "People want real work, real development and have experienced that real development is possible only through TRS, so people of Hyderabad will vote for TRS. We do not do things in a reactive manner, we are always pro-active. Our party chief has been the vision behind the development of Hyderabad and Telangana. People of Hyderabad must understand that this election is not about anybody's caste, religion or region. This is about the future of Hyderabad," she added.

Further speaking on BJP and AIMIM's controversial statements on P.V.Narasimha Rao and NTR Ghat, she said, "BJP should immediately announce Bharat Ratna to P.V.Narasimha Rao, which has been our demand. Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao is pending for a long time. So if you (BJP) want to honour these Telugu icons who made an impact on the National level, I demand that the BJP Government immediately sanction Bharat Ratna to these esteemed leaders." Reportedly, during the GHMC election campaign, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi termed the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao (Gnan Bhoomi) and NT Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar as encroachments and demanded their removal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Impetus recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among Indias 75 Best Workplaces in IT IT-...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo march to protest against the Centres new farm laws, a senior police officer said. The shells were ...

Vigilance sleuths detect Rs 60 lakh cash, gold ornaments from possession of IFS officer

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have detected Rs 60 lakh cash, gold ornaments weighing 800 gm, documents relating to purchase of gold, costly vehicles and huge money deposits in possession of Odisha cadre IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak...

Indian cricketers join Australians in anti-racism gesture

The Indian cricketers on Friday joined their Australian counterparts in forming a barefoot circle on the ground to support the anti-racism movement and acknowledge the culture of indigenous people of the host country. The barefoot circle ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020