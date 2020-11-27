Would not let anyone disturb harmonious fabric of Hyderabad: KCR's daughter Kavitha

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to change the agenda of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls from development to communal and said they "would not let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad." "We would not let anyone disturb the harmonious fabric of Hyderabad. This election is not about anybody's caste, religion, region but the future of Hyderabad. I appeal to the youth of Hyderabad to look at the development here and not get carried away with such narratives," said Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter while speaking to media.

"AIMIM and BJP have always been supporting each other in misleading the people on communal lines. Both parties want to change the agenda of elections. People of Telangana will surely understand this and support K Chandrashekar Rao. I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to not fall prey and support those who have been working for the development of Hyderabad. For the past 6 years, we have been in peace, there was no Curfew nor any kind of disturbances. Similarly, we have to maintain peaceful Hyderabad," she added. The TRS leader alleged that BJP is always in election mode but not in "development mode".

"BJP is always in election mode but not in development mode. Only when there is election, ministers go to any city or place but if there is any issue in those small places they never react in the same way. Recently there were floods in Hyderabad, we had asked for help, there was no answer but today just because there is an election, leaders are visiting Hyderabad and going back with no promise," she said. "People want real work, real development and have experienced that real development is possible only through TRS, so people of Hyderabad will vote for TRS. We do not do things in a reactive manner, we are always pro-active. Our party chief has been the vision behind the development of Hyderabad and Telangana. People of Hyderabad must understand that this election is not about anybody's caste, religion or region. This is about the future of Hyderabad," she added.

Further speaking on BJP and AIMIM's controversial statements on P.V.Narasimha Rao and NTR Ghat, she said, "BJP should immediately announce Bharat Ratna to P.V.Narasimha Rao, which has been our demand. Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao is pending for a long time. So if you (BJP) want to honour these Telugu icons who made an impact on the National level, I demand that the BJP Government immediately sanction Bharat Ratna to these esteemed leaders." Reportedly, during the GHMC election campaign, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi termed the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao (Gnan Bhoomi) and NT Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar as encroachments and demanded their removal. (ANI)