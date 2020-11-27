Left Menu
Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she has been "illegally detained yet again". She also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:13 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she has been "illegally detained yet again". She also alleged that her daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest. Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state.

"Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," Mufti said in a tweet. "Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," she added.

Waheed is the youth wing president of PDP's Jammu and Kashmir unit. The PDP leader said that she will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today.

"Im going to hold a press conference at 3:00 pm today & will brief the press on various issues. Request media to kindly come," she said. Mehbooba Mufti had earlier slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. (ANI)

