Left Menu
Development News Edition

On the floor of assembly, Tejashwi tries to get even with Nitish

He also vowed to keep the NDA on its toes, alleging that it was high on rhetoric but lacked "seriousness". Turning towards Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, he said, "you asked members of this House to wear masks which shows your seriousness about the pandemic.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:49 IST
On the floor of assembly, Tejashwi tries to get even with Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars personal attack on his arch rival Lalu Prasad during the recently held assembly elections evoked a visceral response from the latters son and Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition, on the floor of the state assembly on Friday. Yadav expressed righteous anger over a speech made by the JD(U) chief in which he had made a reference to the RJD supremos large family, without mentioning them by name, and linked it to alleged preference of Prasad, on having a male offspring.

"I hope the chief minister is aware that the youngest child of my parents was a girl, born after two sons", said Yadav, whose elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is also a member of the state assembly and younger sister Rajlaxmi Yadav is married in the family of Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Now let us come to the fact that the chief minister has only one son. Could we apply his own yardsticks and say that he did not have another out of fear that it could be a girl", remarked Yadav.

The young RJD leader, who was taking part in the debate on the governors address to the newly constituted assembly, expressed dismay that while he focused on "peoples issues" during the elections, the ruling NDA chose to do otherwise. "I was speaking about jobs. And I bow before the people of Bihar who voted for us and helped us emerge as the single largest party. But for manipulations by pliant officials posted in places where results of tightly contested elections were overturned, we might have got the chance to fulfil our promises", Yadav alleged.

"But my opponents had other priorities. A person no less than the prime minister indulged in name calling", said Yadav, in an oblique reference to the rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who coined the expression "jungle raj ke yuvraaj" to berate the RJD leader. "I do not like to make snide remarks against my elders. This goes against the values I have been brought up with. I have always addressed the honourable chief minister, even in speeches uttered in the public, as chacha (uncle)", said Yadav.

"But my point is, does it behove a chief minister to make such utterances", he asked with a rhetorical flourish to which Nitish Kumar responded with a charitable laugh. He also vowed to keep the NDA on its toes, alleging that it was high on rhetoric but lacked "seriousness".

Turning towards Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, he said, "you asked members of this House to wear masks which shows your seriousness about the pandemic. I always carry a mask and make it a point to wear it too. But the seriousness or the lack of it on part of this government is self-evident". "The last time the House had met, it was a day-long session. It was unanimously resolved that a committee on prevention of the spread of the contagion will be set up. The then Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is seated right here, now in his capacity as a member of the cabinet. The chief minister, who was supposed to walk the talk, is also here. You can find out from them how serious they are", Yadav added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services

Canterbury DHB will be better placed to respond to future demand for services and continue to deliver high-quality care, with the next stage of the campus redevelopment programme confirmed, Health Minister Andrew Little says.The Government ...

Gout drug Colchicine to be tested as COVID-19 treatment in UK trial

Anti-inflammatory colchicine will be tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment in one of the worlds biggest trials, the study website posted on Friday, the latest effort to repurpose existing medicines to fight the pandemic.The RECOVERY trial...

Shoolini University tops India in QS rankings on citation index

SOLAN, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eleven-year-old Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, based out of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicat...

Malaysia secures 12.8 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine, delivery from Q1

Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.The deal is expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020